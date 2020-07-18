Brokerages Set Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Target Price at $6.06

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

EEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB reduced their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.78 to $2.83 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. 153,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $200.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

