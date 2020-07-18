Brokerages Set Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) PT at $49.33

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forrester Research by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forrester Research by 309.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 9.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 792,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 65,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Forrester Research by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

FORR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,732. The stock has a market cap of $615.33 million, a P/E ratio of 205.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $106.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

