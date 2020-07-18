Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) PT at $4.38

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.
A number of analysts have commented on GME shares. ValuEngine cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
