Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $11.40

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 193,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,036. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

