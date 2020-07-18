Brokerages Set Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) PT at $33.00

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

MLHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Herman Miller stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 353,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

