Brokerages Set International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,919. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

