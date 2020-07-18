Brokerages Set Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Price Target at $25.40

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

SKY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 373,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,350. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Skyline by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Skyline by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,515,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,842 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyline by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

