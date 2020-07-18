BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BT Group (LON:BTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.26).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTA shares. Deutsche Bank raised BT Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

