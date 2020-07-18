Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $18.41. 71,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

