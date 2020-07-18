Burst Trading Down 12.5% This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Burst has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $81,532.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,098,834,546 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

