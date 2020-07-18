BUZZCoin Market Capitalization Tops $366,171.05 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $366,171.05 and approximately $5.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

