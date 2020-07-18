Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 53.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

