Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 2,425,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

