Cappasity Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $811,412.07 and $67,799.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04960766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019888 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031943 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,629,819 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.