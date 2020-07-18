Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $16.34. 2,123,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,367. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Capri by 657.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

