Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.64.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.
Shares of CPRI traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $16.34. 2,123,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,367. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Capri by 657.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
