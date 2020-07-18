Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $409,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,841.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $901,993. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. 55,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,364. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.35. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

