Chainlink Price Reaches $7.95 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $724.90 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $7.95 or 0.00086756 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and COSS. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00187023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00115109 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox, OKEx, Huobi, Radar Relay, IDEX, COSS, Kyber Network and Coinbase. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

