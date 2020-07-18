Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will report $9.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $36.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.14 billion to $36.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.53 billion to $37.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,670. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

