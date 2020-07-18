Cindicator Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,411.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $15.93 million and $245,411.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04962757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031964 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

