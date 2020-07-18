Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $354,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $2,120,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,712,574 shares of company stock valued at $472,460,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cloudflare by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NET traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 5,935,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

