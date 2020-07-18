CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Cfra raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,733. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

