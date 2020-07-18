Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.32.

KO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,750,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,117. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

