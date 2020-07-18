Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.01. 470,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

