Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.61. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 532,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 24.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

