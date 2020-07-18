Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.10). Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 323.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Constellium by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.
CSTM remained flat at $$8.88 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,700 shares. Constellium has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.64.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
