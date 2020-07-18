Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.10). Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 323.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Constellium by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

CSTM remained flat at $$8.88 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,700 shares. Constellium has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.64.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

