ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $16,876.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,585,231 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars.

