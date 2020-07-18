CONTRACOIN Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $18.21 million and approximately $13,201.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,796,608 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

