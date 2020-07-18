Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report sales of $481.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $454.06 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $679.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.67 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTB shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTB traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 359,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

