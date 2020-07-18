Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce $3.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $9.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $15.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.11 million, with estimates ranging from $6.04 million to $45.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. 1,309,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,415. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 360,244 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,413,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 210,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

