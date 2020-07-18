CoTrader (COT) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $26,450.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.04972775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031966 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

