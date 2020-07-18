CPChain (CPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $114,388.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $879,815.06 and approximately $114,388.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00755423 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010150 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00164155 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003456 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000784 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

