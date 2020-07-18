Critical Contrast: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) vs. Dimeco (NASDAQ:DIMC)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Dimeco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $325.96 million 2.65 $92.07 million $3.00 9.67 Dimeco $37.40 million 2.28 $8.73 million N/A N/A

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dimeco.

Volatility and Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dimeco has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TriCo Bancshares and Dimeco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dimeco 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.39%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Dimeco.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Dimeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 26.28% 9.64% 1.33% Dimeco N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Dimeco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dimeco shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Dimeco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Dimeco on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 69 traditional branches, 9 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. TriCo Bancshares was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts. It also provides personal, mortgage, home equity, lot, auto, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business line of credit; and acquisition financing services. In addition, the company offers business services, such as cash management, check recovery, remote deposit, and merchant services; retirement products and services, mutual funds, educational savings plans, brokerage service for individual stocks and bonds, money management services, advisory services, and financial and estate planning services; and trust and estate settlement services. Further, it provides financial ED services; e-services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, mobile deposit, interbank transfer, money manager, and e-statement services; additional services, including telephone banking, ATM, bank by mail, direct deposit, coin machine, night drop banking, automated payment and savings, and wire transfer services; safe deposit boxes; stamps; and debit and credit cards. The company operates seven full-service branches in Honesdale, Hawley, Damascus, Greentown, Dingmans Ferry, and Carbondale, Pennsylvania; and an operations center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Dimeco, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

