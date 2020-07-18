Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0579

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $329.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Braziliex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,120,649 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, YoBit and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

