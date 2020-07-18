Cryptaur 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,431.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,431.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.89 or 0.04970639 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031811 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

