Cryptonex Market Capitalization Hits $91.28 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $91.28 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00017912 BTC on exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01887932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.