Cube (AUTO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CPDAX, IDEX and OKEx. Cube has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $124.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01886978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CPDAX, HitBTC, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.