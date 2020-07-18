Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.10.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $193,343.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,684 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

