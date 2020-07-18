Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $6,007.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.31 or 0.04958931 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031911 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling Databroker

