Datacoin Hits Market Cap of $10,904.51 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $10,904.51 and $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006610 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028992 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.