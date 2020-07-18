Datamine Trading Up 44.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002064 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $3.19 million and $214,424.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00077430 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00325516 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050110 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012088 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012251 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.