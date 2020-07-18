Datawallet (DXT) Reaches Market Cap of $242,830.64

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. Datawallet has a market cap of $242,830.64 and $608.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.01887584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00187818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exmo, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

