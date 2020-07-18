Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0010

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $25,339.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.03 or 0.04972790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.