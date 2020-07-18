Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $52.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,873 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,656 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,941. Dell has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

