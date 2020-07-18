Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $52.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,873 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,656 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,941. Dell has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Analyst Recommendations for Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit