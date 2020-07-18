Denarius (D) Price Up 70.5% Over Last Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 105.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. Denarius has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,360,724 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.