Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,622.86 ($19.97).

DPLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($21.84) to GBX 1,370 ($16.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($21.23) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,580 ($19.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of LON DPLM traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,832 ($22.54). The company had a trading volume of 123,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,191 ($14.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,152 ($26.48). The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 32.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,840.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,795.19.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

