Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $66.10. 313,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,857. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

