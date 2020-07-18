Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $66.10. 313,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,857. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19.
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Dolby Laboratories Company Profile
Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.
