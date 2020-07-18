Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

DLMAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DLMAF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.