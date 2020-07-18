Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong Sells 7,575 Shares

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75.

DOMO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 319,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Domo Inc has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.16.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Domo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Domo by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.