Dragonchain Reaches Market Cap of $27.87 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, Bancor Network and CoinExchange. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $27.87 million and $131,673.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,202,417 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Gate.io, Allcoin, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

