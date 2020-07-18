Dusk Network Market Capitalization Achieves $15.37 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and $1.43 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.03 or 0.04972790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,130,406 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

